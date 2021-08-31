While the episodes of often tickles us silly, Archana Puran Singh never misses to share BTS moments of the show. In her recent Instagram clip, she captured , and in the conversation. Archana teased them and said, “Yeh mahila mandali mein kya ho raha hai? Aao behen, chugli karein (What is going on in the women’s club? Come sister, let’s gossip about others).” To which, Bharti joked, “Yeh humari jo video bana rahi hai humari main chugli chachi hai (The one who is making the video is our leader when it comes to gossiping).” Also Read - Sumona Chakravarti's witty reaction on why she was missing from The Kapil Sharma Show promos will leave you impressed – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

Later, we see Kapil Sharma entering the frame and tells Archana that he can flex for her. “Meri bhi le lo na, main shirtless doon koi shot? Raaton raat badhaun aapke 700 followers (Shoot me as well. Should I pose shirtless and increase your number of followers by 700 overnight).” After Archana teased Kapil Sharma about his tummy, the comedian replied, “Actually, abhi toh, maine kaafi hadd tak 6 kilo andar kheecha hua hai (I have just sucked in six kilos).” This moment was captured during the episode of and , which garnered love from fans. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn's grand entry, Akshay Kumar's Ranveer look, Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance and more– here's a sneak peek

The comedy show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, , , Chandan Prabhakar. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season. Amid the reports of Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the show, Archana had cleared the air that she is very much a part of the show and the audience are in for a surprise as they reveal her new character when the right time will come. So, are you liking the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Malik's father passes away, Chiranjeevi to be a part of Indian Idol 12 grand finale and more