Comedian Kapil Sharma spoke pretty candidly during his stand-up act I'm Not Done Yet for Netflix. From how he proposed to his wife Gini to how popularity and fame got into his head, he shared all. He revealed one incident involving Shah Rukh Khan. Kapil Sharma revealed that he once gatecrashed Shah Rukh Khan's house party at 3 am. His cousin requested that she wanted to see SRK's home in Mumbai and a drunk Kapil Sharma obliged. He revealed Gauri Khan's reaction to his entry in Mannat and it will leave you surprised.
Kapil Sharma stated that the gates of Mannat were open and security guy let their car in as he was famous by then. "The gates were open and I decided to 'misuse' my fame. I told my driver, take the car in. The security guys saw my face and let me in. They thought I must have been invited. When I got inside, I realised we were not doing the right thing. I thought we should leave. But just then, some special manager of Shah Rukh Khan came outside and invited us in. It was 3am at that point," Kapil said.
He then revealed Gauri Khan's reaction. "Kapde bhi kya maine nikkar pehni hui hai (I am wearing a pair of knickers). With a pair of sketchers, chewing a paan, and high. Darwaza khola too Gauri bhabhi and unki 3-4 saheliya baithi hui hain (Gauri and her few friends were sitting there). She thought Shah Rukh must have called me. I said 'hello', she said, 'Shah Rukh is inside. Please.' I went inside and Shah Rukh Khan was dancing the way he always does, even at his home. I was baffled. I went up to him and said, 'Bhai sorry. My cousin is here and she wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan's house. It was open so I came in.'" SRK then joked that had his bedroom door be open he would have entered that too?
Known for being the best host, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma danced their hearts out till the very end of the party.
