The new season of is all set to raise its curtains from August 21 onwards after it went off-air last year. will kick-off the first episode of the comedy show and partially take over the hosting duties just the way the Khiladi Kumar likes to always do. In the past, we have seen how Akshay taking brutal jibes at the show's cast. But this time, Kapil Sharma has a smart response to Akshay's shocking statements on his show. Also Read - Vidya Balan's Jalsa, Chiranjeevi's Chiru 153, Azad Hind, Akshay Kumar-Jackky Bhagnani's next and more – check out the new movies announced in the last week

In the latest promo, Akshay will be seen visiting The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Bell Bottom which is all set to release in theatres on August 19. Akshay makes a grand entrance on the show and looks pretty excited as he shares the stage with Kapil Sharma. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show Premiere Promo: Not just Akshay Kumar, THIS Bollywood superstar too will get a booster dose of laughter – watch here

The actor then makes a hilarious remark saying that he likes to visit the show so that he could insult Kapil after the latter pulls his leg for doing multiple projects in a short span of time. Responding smartly to Akshay's jibe, Kapil says that he wouldn't mind being insulted by him if he is going to get paid for that. And they both burst into laughter. Also Read - 75th Independence Day special: From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Akshay Kumar, celebs who nailed the pristine white look

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The show stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, , , Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season. Amid the reports of Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the show, Archana had cleared the air that she is very much a part of the show and the audience are in for a surprise as they reveal her new character when the right time will come.