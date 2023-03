Kapil Sharma has led a very interesting life. From being a young man with interest in arts from Amritsar to debuting with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge he has touched the zenith of success. In between, Kapil Sharma plunged when he suffered from acute depression. The comedian underwent treatment for mental health issues and alcohol abuse. He has said that he won't be joining politics. He said he does not like to wear a kurta, and is happy making people laugh. Kapil Sharma is the special guest of Rajat Sharma's show on India TV. The host said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president was a former comic, and so is Bhagwant Mann who was on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor makes a shocking revelation about himself on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show; says, ‘I don’t have self respect’, here’s why

He spoke in great detail about his lull phase. Kapil Sharma said he struggled to make people laugh as he was in pain inside. He said he took to drinking which led to many shoots being cancelled. Kapil Sharma said he felt bad when Ajay Devgn's shoot was canned. It seems the superstar understood that Kapil Sharma was going through a phase, and did not get angry on him. It seems Shah Rukh Khan came to meet him one day and took him out on a one hour drive. It seems he tried to explain Kapil Sharma to snap out of it. He said depression was an unknown thing in Amritsar. It seems Akshay Kumar patiently explained things to him.

Kapil Sharma's Firangi released in that period. Amitabh Bachchan was doing the voiceover for the film. It seems he told the comedian to send his team to the studio where he was dubbing. Kapil Sharma said he went to the studio along with Ginni Chatrath. It seems it was 8 am and he was already two pegs down. She was always with him. Amitabh Bachchan had finished the Firangi voiceover and was dubbing for his film. His staff told Kapil Sharma to leave but he was insistent. Big B let him in. Kapil Sharma says he introduced Ginni Chatrath as his 'bahu'. It seems Amitabh Bachchan was taken aback as he had never seen or heard of her. Later, he apologised and Big B wrote back to him, "Jeevan Sangharsh Hai, Jeevan Chunautiyon Ka hi Doosra Naam Hai."