Kapil Sharma Rs 5.3 crore cheating case: Dilip Chhabria's son Bonito Chhabria arrested

Bonito Chhabria, son of car designer Dilip Chhabria, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with a case of cheating registered against him on the basis of comedian 's complaint.

Bonito was called for questioning in the case by the crime branch officials. After being questioned, he was placed under arrest, an official said. He was summoned by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) nearly 10 months after his father was arrested in vehicle financing racket in December 2020 by the Crime Branch.

In his complaint last year, Kapil Sharma had claimed that he was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.30 crore by Chhabria and others in a designer vanity bus deal. In the complaint, Sharma had told the police that he had paid more than Rs 5 crore to Chhabria between March and May 2017 to design a vanity bus for him. But as there was no progress made till 2019, Sharma had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

However, Chabbria last year sent a bill of Rs 1.20 crore to Sharma as parking charges for the vanity bus. After that Kapil approached the police and lodged his complaint. The EOW carried out its preliminary enquiry into the complaint before registering it as a first information report (FIR).

"During the investigation of the case, the role of Bonito Chhabria came to light. Therefore, he was called for questioning and later placed under arrest by the crime branch," the official said.

It may be recalled that on December 28, 2020, the Crime Branch made the sensational arrest of Dilip Chhabria - considered the czar of designer cars - for an alleged multi-state vehicle financing racket worth over Rs 22 crore, and secured bail in May this year.

(With IANS Inputs)