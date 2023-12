Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities today. The comedian has been making us laugh for years now and we have all seen his journey in the industry. He has grown and worked hard to get the fame that he has got now. However, there have been controversies associated with him. One of the most talked about is his issues with friend, Sunil Grover. Sunil Grover played Gutti on The Kapil Sharma Show. They shared a good bond but a small feud during a flight turned out to be ugly. It broke the friendship and we never got to see Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show post that. Click here to join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp to get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover end their infamous feud; join hands for a one of it's kind comedy show on Netflix

However, we all recently got a good news that these issues are now over and we have Kapil and Sunil back together. Yes, they have ended their feud and got back together for a Netflix's comedy show. The comedians recently took to their social media handles to share a video introducing their new show. Also Read - Kapil Sharma blasts airline for lying about delayed take-off; shares ordeal of elderly passengers

Kapil Sharma parties with Sunil Grover

Now, Kapil Sharma has shared another picture that has confirmed that this friendship is not going to end now. He took to social media to share a picture from a party he had with Sunil Grover and others. It seems it is the comedy show's team. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - After Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev app scam, to appear today for questioning

Sharing the picture, Kapil Sharma wrote, "abhi to party shuru huyi hai." Well, what grabbed the attention was Sunil Grover's comment on it. He wrote, "Haan lekin sambhal ke party karenge!"

Take a look at the post here:

Check out the promo video of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's new show:

Well, we are super happy with the news about these friends getting back together. We cannot wait for the comedy show on Netflix to begin soon. Prabhakar Chandan, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek will also be joining them in the show.