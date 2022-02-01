is one of the most popular actors we have. The actor, whose special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’, released recently took to Instagram to share a cute pic of his son Trishaan on his first birthday. His caption read, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings ? happy bday my son ❤️ thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful ? god bless ? #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan ❤️❤️❤️.” Many celebs are reacting on his post. Tiger Shroff wrote, “Happy bday trishaan❤️❤️❤️” commented, “Cutie … happy birthday Trishaan ❤️?” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - When fans told Jackie Shroff to not step out with his son Tiger Shroff in public, 'bohot cute hai, nazar lag jayegi' - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in 2018. They welcomed their first child in 2019 and their second child Trishaan was born last year. In a candid conversation with IANS, Kapil talked about their romantic tale and revealed why he initially felt it won't work out between them.

Kapil said, "Ginni Jalandhar ke girls' college mei thi and was 3-4 years younger to me. Mai apna PG Diploma commercial arts mein pursue kar raha tha and was in need of pocket money (I was doing my PG Diploma in commercial arts and I was in need of pocket money). I was always participating in theatre and visiting other colleges. Ginni was my student and really bright.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal thanks his fans for their love and support; says 'Am nothing without you all' – watch video

He added, "She was good at histrionics and skits and so I made her my assistant. Also, she hailed from a well-to-do family. I remember she would come in an expensive car every day to college and I would ride my scooter."

Kapil revealed that it was his wife, who fell in love first. "She fell for me first but mujhe hamesha apne class difference ke wajah se doubts the ki kuch bhi ho sakta hai (I always doubted because of our differences).

"One of my friends even told me that Ginni likes me but I didn't take it seriously. I never thought anything would be possible between the two of us. But God has been very kind and I'm lucky that I got married to her," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)