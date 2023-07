Kapil Sharma is now flying to the US for his tour. And The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air for a couple of weeks. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. We bet fans of the show are going to miss it. However, Kapil and his team will be in the US, entertaining his fans overseas. Well, a couple of hours ago, Kapil was seen at the Mumbai airport. And at the airport, a fan came by to click a selfie with the comedian. His reaction has now become the talk of the town. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani set couple goals in white; Mrunal Thakur slips into a dangerously high-slit dress and more [VIEW PICS]

Kapil Sharma reacts as a fan tries to click a selfie with him

Kapil Sharma is one of the most famous comedians in the country. His show The Kapil Sharma Show is also quite successful. Even his tours abroad are most-awaited and huge hits. The comedian and actor also make headlines in entertainment news. And now, a video of Kapil is going viral everywhere for his reaction to a fan clicking a selfie. It so happened that Kapil posed for a picture but it seems that the camera of the fan was not on. The comedian joked about it saying, "Camera tumhara chal nahi raha," and he walked off.

Watch the video of Kapil Sharma's reaction to a fan clicking a selfie here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens react to Kapil Sharma's behaviour towards a fan

While a lot of fans took it sportingly and as a joke, there were some who thought the comedian has got an attitude. Yes, you read that right. Netizens online have slammed Kapil Sharma for not waiting for a 1 minute to click a selfie with his fans. Some have claimed that even big stars don't have such an attitude. Well, Kapil must have reasons of course. He had to catch a flight after all and see through the process. Anyway, check out the comments here:

In other news, a couple of weeks ago, it was revealed Krushna Abhishek was not going to accompany Kapil and his team on this tour. Speculations rose again about rife between the two comedians but Krushna debunked it revealing he has some prior commitments and would fly back on a later date.

Coming back to the US Tour, Kapil will perform in Dallas, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, California and Florida.