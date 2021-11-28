The Kapil Sharma Show has been bringing laughs to India's homes every weekend. We often see Kapil Sharma's mother, Janak Rani amongst the audience. She is very fond of watching Kapil perform. This time, the team of Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh and Sujoy Ghosh came to the show for promotions. During the show, Janak Rani revealed that it was Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath who sends her to the shoots very often. It seems when he was introducing them to his mother he said that she does not like to be at home with her bahu. Also Read - From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's bedroom secret to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's plans on parenthood: Times when B-town couples revealed intimate details of their married life

His mother said, "Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu (My daughter-in-law doesn't let me sit at home. What do I do)?" She further said that Ginni Chatrath even picks up outfits for her mother-in-law for her to go for the show. She says Ginni keeps on doing so, and she cannot say much. Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh are left in splits hearing this. The comedian became a father to a baby boy, Trishaan this February. He took time off from work to attend to his wife and son. It is no secret that his mom dotes on Ginni Chatrath. She was his pillar of strength when he was battling depression. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Aarya 2 trailer is riveting, Abhishek Bachchan opens up on replacing Saswata Chatterjee in Bob Biswas and more

Kapil Sharma has spoken about how depression took him down in a pit of hopelessness. He said he did not know what kind of chemicals got released in his brain that he could not think anything positive. Kapil Sharma said that it was just his family that gave him strength to go forward. He said Ginni Chatrath knew everything and stood by him like a rock. Also Read - Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan finally BREAKS SILENCE on replacing Saswata Chatterjee with EXPLOSIVE revelation [EXCLUSIVE]

The couple got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar. Later, they had a couple of receptions in Punjab and Mumbai. Their daughter was born a year later. Well, it is wonderful to see the bond between Ginni and his mom.