Karan Kundrra recently wrapped up -hosted reality TV show Lock Upp. He was a jailor of the show and had a tremendous journey. The actor got to be behind the scenes again after being a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Karan Kundrra revealed that he is not keen on being a contestant again. In an interview with Etimes, Karan shared his experience of being the Jailor of Lock Upp season 1. He revealed that he formed a bond with each and every contestant and heaped praises on them calling them 'best contestants as Qaidis'. He shared that he has previously worked in Love School and Roadies as well. However, Lock Upp had a hardcore team as well as the contestants.

Karan Kundrra thanked the backend team saying, "I would like to thank the camera people behind the show, to the editors, to the people who would get food, makers, creatives and everyone involved have done a fantastic job that's why we were number one." He shared he would miss the feeling of responsibility as Jailor of Lock Upp. Karan Kundrra has had a transition from a judge to a contestant and then a jailor. He added that he would never want to be a contestant again as he got hands-on experience working behind the scenes for Lock Upp.

He said, "I don't think I would want to be a contestant again because I don't know what it was for me. I am very glad and proud that I was behind the scenes for this show. I now realise that when I was a contestant we didn't know how much hard work was being done by the people outside the show. What all it takes to shoot an episode and get a telecast or to create a journey and now that I've seen that part, I think I am better off behind the scenes." Meanwhile, Karan is currently busy hosting Dance Deewane Juniors which has Neetu Kapoor, and Marzi Pestonji as judges.