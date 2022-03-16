Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh's song Kamle hit the tube recently. The song is a treat for all the fans of Akasa and Karan who they ship together as Nyaanu and Sasa. And now, a couple of hours ago, Akasa Singh took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video from her and Karan's first trial and meet for their song. And it is one helluva goofy video wherein we get a glimpse of the real bond between Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh. In the video, we see Akasa and Karan being themselves, goofy, pulling pranks on each other while they do the tryouts for their song, Kamle. Karan and Akasa are like Tom and Jerry and it's really fun to see them. Also Read - Holi 2022: Here's how Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more latest celeb couples will celebrate their first Holi

Akasa alleged that Karan always bullies her in the caption of her post. This was the first time they met after their Bigg Boss 15 stint together. "This is the first time we met post BB and the first rehearsal/ trial/ meeting we had for #Kamle we clearly picked up right where we left off (as in him bullying me)" Akasa captioned her post. Check it out here:

Akasa and Karan Kundrra's fans who stan their friendship couldn't stop crushing over their bond. "Awwiee sasaa and nyannu," one of the fans wrote. "Awww soo cute," another one said. Some were crushing hard on Karan and in messy hair. "Karan in messy hairs lookin hot," one fan said in the comments. "Cutiessss love the song fan of your voice now toh fan of your screen presence too . Such a lovely shaadi vibe wali song and KK to hai e best," yet another fan gushed over them.

