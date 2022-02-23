Karan Kundrra and Akasa Singh are going to join hands for a music video, it seems. A couple of pictures of Karan and Akasa are going viral on social media. The two are seen in traditional Indian attire and fans are loving their energy. Karan Kundrra is seen in a sherwani while Akasa is seen in a lehenga choli. The pictures seem like BTS still from the sets of their music video. however, neither has made any announcement about collaborating for a music video yet. Karan and Akasa's wonderful smiling pictures look interesting and have left fans excited for their collaboration. Also Read - Umar Riaz ft Mera Suffer teaser gets a shout out from Karan Kundrra; Umar's fan bowled over with the glimpse

Karan and Akasa met inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and became friends. And now, Karan X Akasa are trending on Twitter. It's been well over 150K plus tweets. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash returns to the bay; paparazzi tease her 'Teja ji mark aka Karan Kundrra kahan hai?'; here's how she responded [Video]

Akasa was unaware of the trend. Karan asked her to check out Twitter. Karan also shared a glimpse of Akasa's reaction after getting to know about the Karan X Akasa trend. She was shocked and surprised. "Thank you for making my loved ones your loved ones.. akasa is gonna kill me for this but I want to show you what impact you have on us #hardwork #gratitude @AkasaSing KARAN X AKASA." Check out the video below: Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal pick cutest nicknames for each other on sets; time to move over Karan Kundrra's 'ladoo'?

Meanwhile, Akasa Singh was snapped at the airport today with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The two of them have been linked together. And their latest spottings together have been adding fuel to the fire. Fans are wondering whether they are in a relationship. Pratik Sehajpal had opened up on the link-up saying, "Akasa and I are just friends. She is a very sweet friend of mine. I was the one who asked her if she could drop me to my place after the grand finale as there was chaos and I didn’t how I would reach home. She was like, ‘Are you mad? Of course, I will drop you.’ She is a very nice girl. She is extremely talented. I genuinely pray from the bottom of my heart that she gets all the happiness in this world because she is a very nice human being."