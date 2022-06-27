Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make heads turn as they walk hand in hand on their dinner date; fans want them to be protected from evil eyes

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash painted with town re with the LOVE as they head together for a dinner date after attending Umang festival 2022. Tejasswi looked beautiful in a green saree paired with a pink blouse, while Kundrra looked dapper in a black blingy suit paired with a white shirt. The couple looked gorgeous together and one definitely can't let their eyes off them. Tejran fans are going gaga over their appearance and want them to be protected from the evil eyes. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are right now the most loved and popular couple in the television industry. Their love affair started in Bigg Boss 15 house and they are intact since then. Despite their relationship going through a rough patch, they have been rock solid with each other. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant massively slammed for wearing a lehenga and heavy jewellery for a cancer event along with beau Aadil

Karan and Tejasswi have been involved with their families since day one of their relationships. We have seen on the Bigg Boss 15 show how openly heartedly both his parents accepted each other with all the love and respect. Also Read - Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor cannot stop raving about her co-star Ranbir Kapoor; calls him 'powerhouse talent'

Recently we saw Tejasswi calling with beau Karan's mom and addressing her as Mumma and this sent a meltdown to Tejran fans and they are eagerly waiting for the couple to be hitched. Tejasswi and Karan will make one perfect bride and groom. Also Read - Urfi Javed chills in a sexy bikini in a swimming pool; netizens say, 'you know to sell yourself very well’

Talking about their marriage, Karan often takes a sly dig at the media that his marriage has happened so many times all thanks to the media. However once in his interaction, he said that how the couple is serious about their wedding and for now they are enjoying this phase and will get married when they will feel it's the right time. Well, the fans cannot wait for the right time to come soon!