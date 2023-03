Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were trending a few days ago due to the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor’s cryptic post on Twitter that started the speculation of their breakup. But all is well between the couple, and they were spotted today in the city on a lunch date walking hand in hand. Karan and Tejasswi looked super cute together as they made their way towards their car. In the video, you can see Karan and Tejasswi looking happy as ever and how they are both lovingly playing with street cats, proving they are big time animal lovers. Karan and Tejasswi’s fans, TejRan, are swooning with happiness seeing the lovebirds squashing their separation in style. Also Read - Karan Kundrra thanks fans for boundless love for Tejasswi Prakash and him; fans ask him about his temple visit

Watch the video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash walking hand in hand amid their breakup rumours.

Just a few days ago, Tejasswi was seen taking a dig at a two-hero show that isn't working well in front of her show Naagin and spoke about how she doesn’t need Karan’s permission to choose any roles. And soon after her interview went viral, Karan shared a post that spoke about arrogance, and their fans thought it was for Teja. They were unhappy seeing their personal fight brought into the public eye and slammed Karan for being immature.

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

Actually disappointing is tht knowing your gf for 2 years and then judging her on basis of a fan clip shared by squads n shading her on twitter is worse. Atleast give her a chance to explain, let her come, talk in private and solve ur sh!t #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan https://t.co/W1pwGsUGeZ — Sara_Tejuadmirer (@Sara69209570) March 8, 2023

Well, it seems like there was smoke without any fire this time. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Karan and Tejasswi to get married.