Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make for the most adorable pairs. They never fail to dish out couple goals. Karan and Tejasswi met when they participated in Bigg Boss 15. They became friends on the show and eventually fell in love. Post Bigg Boss 15, they continued to stay together and left everyone surprised with their cute chemistry. Tejasswi and Karan always look so cute together and many of their fans want them to get married soon. Everyone is waiting to see them and the bride and the groom. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash stuns in a sheer backless gown as she celebrates herself on Women’s Day 2024 [View Pics]

Catch up on the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Vivek Dahiya, Falaq Naaz: Stars who revived their careers with Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other shows

Karan on his marriage plans with Tejasswi

Now, Karan has opened up about their wedding plans. He spoke to Zoom TV and said that if everyone wants to know about their wedding, they needed to speak to his parents and Tejasswi's parents. He said jokingly that they do not go against their parents and only listen to them. Also Read - After Rashami Desai and Sudhanshu Pandey, Karan Kundrra gives his take on Ranveer Singh's ad with Johnny Sins

He was further asked if he and Tejasswi give advice to each other about their careers. Karan said that he has been in the industry for a longer time but he does not give her any advice. He gives her examples from what has happened in the past with him or someone else from the industry.

He said that Tejasswi always takes his opinions and said that she is a very intelligent girl. So, they both have opinions to share and it is a combined effort always.

He has also spoken about his wedding in an interview with Filmibeat. He spoke about how fans have been manifesting his and Tejasswi's wedding. He said, "I don't know. But, things with me happen immediately. I read everything. The way everyone is manifesting my marriage, please do that kind of manifestation for my career."

Watch a video on Karan and Tejasswi here:

Karan was recently seen in the film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. He will next be seen in Amazon mini tv's show Adhura Love which also stars Erica Fernandes.