Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating in Bigg Boss 15. Even after the show got over, the two have been going strong and TejRan fans always love to see them together. In the past few months, the topic of their wedding has made it to the headlines many times. Recently, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor came on Dance Deewane Juniors to promote their film JugJugg Jeeyo. Varun on national television asked Teja about getting married to Karan, and he said he wants an answer on social media.

While Tejasswi is yet to give an answer to Varun's question, 'JUG JUG JEEYO TEJRAN' has started trending on social media as fans want to see Karan and Teja getting married soon.

A few months ago, there were even reports about their roka, but later the actors had denied it. In an interview, while talking about the wedding Karan stated that he feels that it's the first wedding that India has decided will happen.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan is busy the hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, and Tejasswi is impressing one and all with her performance in Naagin 6.