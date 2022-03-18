Karan Kundrra being a protective boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash on a date night is BF GOALS!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are dishing out couple goals and setting the bar high and how! The two lovebirds were snapped on a date night yesterday and TejRan fans had thronged them for pictures and selfies. TejRan shippers who watched them online, thanks to paparazzi, couldn't stop stanning the adorable duo who have been painting the town red with their love since Bigg Boss 15. A video of the Karan standing in front of the door so that the Naagin 6 actress can comfortably get down the car amidst the paparazzi surrounding them is going viral. It is one of the most adorable TejRan videos. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Lock Upp finalists, Jalsa gets a thumbs up from critics, Tehseen Poonawalla's U-turn and more

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are head over heels in love and it can be seen the way they both treat each other be it when they are spotted or even online in the videos that they share. After watching the video, TejRan fans couldn't keep calm. They heaped praises on the couple calling them the best jodi, cutest jodi and what not. Check out the video below:

Interestingly, right before they were heading out on a date, Tejasswi had a problem. Her hair got stuck in a brush. Tejasswi was very worried and her hair are one of her gorgeous features. She shared a hilarious video of the same. And we could see Karan recording as well. It was funny yet a little worrisome for Tejasswi. Her fans have shared the video online.

Another video of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra is going viral wherein the two lovebirds are seen posing with fans outside the restaurant. It seems like a family who asked the duo for pictures. TejRan are shipped heavily and the video below is proof of the same:

Meanwhile, recently, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra grabbed headlines when the latter opened up on having kids in the future.