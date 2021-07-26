Karan Kundrra concerned about his image after being mistaken for Raj Kundra; stumbles upon posts like, 'Roadies karne wala porn bana raha hai’

TV actor Karan Kundrra had recently found himself a weird situation after he was being mistaken for 's husband and businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested last week by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making porn films. And the reason behind this gaffe is nothing but his 'Kundra' surname. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mehndi Hai Rache Wali, Anupamaa and more – Gear up for SHOCKING TWISTS in tonight's episode of TOP TV shows

Karan shared that he woke up to a news article on his Twitter timeline that had used his name along with his picture instead of Raj Kundra's in the porn apps case. He said that a lot of people had thought that he was the one who was caught in the controversy adding that people had been sharing the news tagging him on Twitter. The headline in question reads, 'Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn films.'

"Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty's husband, which was taken in a lighter manner. Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time," Karan told Hindustan Times.

Though Karan doesn't want to blame anyone for the gaffe, he is concerned that the particular case of mistaken identity may prove to be detrimental to his career.

"So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives,” rues the actor, who stumbled upon many posts like, ‘yeh Roadies karne wala banda porn bana raha hai.’ I’m worried about the people who might not read the subsequent piece. That is detrimental to my image,” he added.

Karan was recently in the news for his breakup with his longtime girlfriend .