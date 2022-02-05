Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, , Umar Riaz, , , , 2, Naagin 6, Anupamaa, and more have grabbed headlines in the TV Newsmakers of the week this time. Tejasswi Prakash's BB 15 win, Karan, Umar, Shamita and the rest of the contestants catching up with one another, Karishma Tanna's pre-wedding festivities, Twists and turns in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and updates on Naagin 6 made news this past week. Let's have a dekko at what all made news... Also Read - From Karishma Tanna to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash has been in the news the whole week. It all started after she lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss 15. While her fans were happy over her win, there were a few who didn't see her as the winner. A lot of people and not just netizens but also celebs expressed their displeasure on seeing Tejasswi lifting the trophy. Gauahar Khan, Nishant Bhat and more wanted to see Pratik lift the trophy. Tejasswi had slammed those questioning her win. "Those doubting this season's result should cry foul over the previous seasons' results, too," she told ETimes. Tejasswi Prakash became the news face of Naagin 6. The actress gave a stunning performance on the grand finale night.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra became the second runner up of Bigg Boss 15. The actor and his fans were very disappointed by the same. Karan also took to his social media handle to reveal the same. He said that he 'lost faith in a lot of things'. Karan's videos went viral where fans felt that he had a downcast look as though he had been crying. BollywoodLife informed y'all that Karan was in tears when he came out of the set. He went straight home and didn't go to the after-party held at 's chalet. When Karan was announced as the second runner up, Umar Riaz's father had slammed the makers and the channel. He called it a distasteful eviction. Karan defended Tejasswi over the allegations by fans that she ruined his game. Karan called Tejasswi his strength. He said that he would have left the house already if not for Tejasswi. Meanwhile, after coming out of the house, Karan has been dishing out interviews. In one of the interviews, he revealed that he wants to work with . Karan Kundrra said that he was always a fan of the Beyhadh actress. Reports have surfaced that Karan is looking out for work in films or OTT space. It has been reported that Karan is not keen to do reality TV shows back-to-back. Meanwhile, recently, Karan had a reunion with Umar Riaz. UmRan fans were super happy about the same. Karan has been spending a lot of time catching up with Umar. Of late, Rajiv Adatia joined them. Also Read - Karan Kundrra grooves to Oh ho ho with Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia; declare themselves 'India's best 3 dancers' – watch video

TejRan

After Bigg Boss, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were snapped out and about the city on several occasions. Tejasswi was addressed as Bhabhi by one of the paparazzi too. Karan and Tejasswi's bond has been loved by all the TejRan shippers. And when they were snapped out and about on dates, fans couldn't stop gushing. After Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, one fine early morning, Karan had dropped by Tejasswi's house to meet her. Y'all would know that Teja is quite possessive about Sunny aka Karan. Tejasswi said that she is proud of being possessive about Karan. Tejasswi responded to Karan's cryptic tweet on losing faith. Teja said that Karan thought she and him would be the last two contestants running for the trophy and hence he was upset. Tejasswi and Karan were asked about the wedding a lot of times. The actress was asked about it in her recent Instagram live as well. The actress said that Karan hasn't popped the question yet.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill gave a heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. She performed like a powerhouse. Fans were bowled over by her aura. In fact, some also said that the only good thing about Bigg Boss 15's grand finale was Shehnaaz's performance. Shehnaaz also turned emotional after meeting Salman Khan. They hugged each other and also cried. Salman consoled her. SidNaaz fans were very grateful. Karan Kundrra also opened up on Shehnaaz's tribute. He said that seeing Shehnaaz smile was absolutely beautiful. Even Parineeti was in awe of Shehnaaz. The actress was asked to say one word about her. Pari said that her journey has been inspiring and her honesty was adorable.

Naagin 6

In Bigg Boss 15 grand finale itself, we got to know that Tejasswi Prakash is the new Naagin. The actress' fans were super happy to know that she'd be back on the sets sooner than they expected. Tejasswi gracing Naagin became a trend on social media where fans expressed their excitement to watch Tejasswi in Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra had dropped by on the sets of Naagin. He met Simba Nagpal who is the male lead on the show. Simba asked for his permission to flirt and romance Teja. Karan had a hilarious response saying that he was okay with Tejasswi romancing a guy as long as it was him. Karan also called him 'Simbu'. Meanwhile, BollywoodLife exclusively informed y'all that Naagin 6 has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 130 crore. is going all out this season. Sources informed that she may wrap up the franchise if this season fails. Karan Kundrra, it seems, had other plans after Bigg Boss. In an interview, Karan said that he had some other plans but Teja signed Naagin 6 and ruined all his plans. However, he did express his happiness over the same. BollywoodLife also informed y'all that Simba Nagpal will be seen in a dual role in the show. The promo and the subject of Naagin 6 had been talked about a lot. The whole Naagin beating coronavirus bit received a lot of flak from the netizens. On the sets of Naagin 6, Tejasswi bumped into her former co-star Rohit Suchanti. She was very happy to meet her friends after so long. Tejasswi said that she will now be spending a lot of time with him as his set (Bhagya Lakshmi) was just adjacent to his.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday in the grandest manner after Bigg Boss 15. She invited all of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Right from Ieshaan Sehgal, to Vidhi Pandya, Pratik Sehajpal, and more, everyone had joined Shamita Shetty's birthday celebrations. and Karan Kundrra had also joined Shamita for the party. Shamita Shetty also made news for her equation with Tejasswi Prakash. She was furious over Tejasswi calling her aunty. Elsewhere, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat have been winning hearts for their mushy moments. They are spending time together and getting to know each other more now.

Pratik Sehajpal

Though Pratik Sehajpa became the first runner up of Bigg Boss 15, he won a lot of hearts. He has been expressing gratitude towards everyone who has been showering him with praise and love. Pratik's humility is winning hearts everywhere. Pratik thanked for her kind words. Pratik revealed that he got a shirt from Salman Khan when he attended the after-party. Pratik revealed that he was still in his finale outfit and Salman got him his shirt so he was comfortable. Pratik also thanked all his fans for supporting him throughout. He said that the amount of love he is receiving is not less than any win. He called it his true win. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife.com, Pratik was asked about his equation with Karan Kundrra. The latter replied that he has nothing against him. The two had loads of clashes when they were locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Nishant Bhat, who walked away with the briefcase admitted that he wanted to see Pratik win but also added that since Tejasswi is a friend too, he is happy for her.

Devoleena and Vishal's prank

A couple of days ago, dropped a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle with Vishal Singh. She was seen flaunting a huge solitaire on her finger and Vishal had a bouquet in his hands. It looked like a proposal or relationship confirmations post. "It's Official," the captioned on the post read. The two went on to say mushy romantic things in the comments on the post. It was believed that the two were getting engaged. However, the two later revealed that "It official," was the name of the song and that it was all just a prank and MV announcement. Devoleena and Vishal got a lot of flak for the same.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

This past week, finally, the fans of Ram and Priya aka and got to witness the accident that had been shown in the promos of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's acting chops received a lot of appreciation. Nakuul Mehta's emotional scenes were loved by his fans, especially the ones after the accident. However, the dialogues were slammed by the fans too. Some fans felt the dialogues did were cringe and didn't go with the characters they had built up so far.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. It's all thanks to AbhiRa aka Harshad and Pranali's chemistry on the show. Of late the fans have been getting to see Abhimanyu and Akshara's romance. The sudden change in Aarohi's behaviour has also intrigued the fans. Moreover, the new entry of Anisha has created an atmosphere of curiosity amongst the fans. Harshad Chopda's acting chops have been highlighted amongst the fans all the time. Whether it is the way Abhi looks at Akshu or the way he blushed about being showered with flying kisses, fans love it all. AbhiRa fans were pleasantly surprised with Abhi and Akshu's Saami Saami performance too. The TRPs increased due to the current track and fans are super happy about the same.

Anupamaa

This week Anupamaa yet again grabbed the top spot in the TRP list. , , and starrer TV show Anupamaa saw some shocking twists taking place. Mukku, on Anuj's behest, breaks the partnership with Vanraj. A furious Vanraj asks Malvika to see whether Anuj can do the same for her. Mukku asks Anuj whether he can leave Anupamaa for her. The tense moments between Anuj and Mukku had been gruelling for fans. The TRPs affected a little sa romantic MaAn moments were shown but not so much. BollywoodLife.com informed y'all Rupali Ganguly became the highest-paid Indian Television actress. She has been charging a whopping Rs 3 lakh per episode, a source informed us. Meanwhile, netizens compared Vanraj and Virat's character from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The two male leads have been getting a lot of flak on social media of late.

Sunil Grover

In a shocking turn of events, Sunil Grover's heart surgery news broke out a couple of days ago. Sunil had to undergo a bypass when it was revealed that he had suffered from a heart attack. It happened after he had complained of chest pain. It seems three of his main arteries were blocked. A lot of his fans, friends, colleagues and well-wishers were shocked upon hearing the news of Sunil's angioplasty. Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar and others expressed their shock over the same. Sunil was recently discharged. He will be recovering at home for now.

Hindustani Bhau

In a shocking turn of events, Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fatak has been arrested by Mumbai Police. As per the latest reports, he was arrested for instigating students to protest against offline exams. A video went viral in which he was reportedly heard saying that students should revolt against offline exams. He was arrested after the same.

Karishma Tanna

Today, Karishma Tanna is getting married to her businessman beau Varun Bangera. Over the last two days, pre-wedding functions were held in the city. The Haldi ceremony took place on Thursday. Karishma and Varun both, twinned in white. On Friday, the Mehendi ceremony of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera took place in Juhu. Karishma looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit whereas Varun complemented her in red. The wedding is today. A South Indian and a Gujarati wedding are planned as per the reports.

That's all in the TV news this week.