Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on Bigg Boss 15. They started as friends and eventually their bond turned into love. They are currently the IT couple of Telly-land. Fans are insanely in love with them. They are together known as TejRan. Both the stars are giving out many interviews talking about the bond they share. Now, Karan Kundrra has spoken about how their parents reacted to their bond. In a latest interview, Karan shared details about his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents and you'll be left in splits. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans share couple's adorable moments; trend CELEBRATE LOVE WITH TEJRAN

In an interview with Times of India, he mentioned that his first metting with Tejasswi Prakash's parents was right after Bigg Boss 15. Post the finale, he had a small 10-minute chat with them. To the portal, he was quoted saying, "I first met them on the finale night. There, I spoke to them for 10 minutes. Uncle was sitting on my left, and aunty was on my right, so there was a bit of nervousness. It was also a little awkward because I was constantly thinking that they saw us fighting on TV. But they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible." Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Love Prediction: Wedding bells to ring soon, but will there be a 'third person' between TejRan? EXPERT ANSWERS

Talking about his parents' reaction, Karan said that they are very happy with his choice. He was quoted saying, "As far as my parents are concerned, they said, ‘Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi (This is just the girl y need. She will keep you in line)’." Well, lovebirds seem to already have the blessings of their parents. So is it time for band, baaja, baarat already? Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal and more actors' pay for per episode will leave you SHOCKED!