Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been going strong ever since they met inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and started dating. The two lovebirds plunged into work soon after doing the Salman Khan show. Despite their hectic schedules, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash take time out for each other quite often. They sometimes go shopping or steal dates as and when they can. They even try to celebrate festive occasions together. Just last night, Karan and Tejasswi were snapped in the city.

The Dance Deewane Junior host looked handsome in casuals whereas, the Naagin 6 actress looked hottie in a corset styled bodycon dress. Tejasswi was surprised and shocked to see the paparazzi. She asked them 'how did you know?' Karan and Tejasswi did pose for the paparazzi who were heard calling them Dada and Vahini. Karan picked up a few words such as Samor Baga (look at front). Karan Kundrra sweetly asked paparazzi, 'Aur sikhao, aur sikhao', that is, asked them to teach him more Marathi. The paps requested Karan to say something in Marathi. Check out the video here:

Recently, Tejasswi had opened up about her relationship with Karan Kundrra she said that their relationship is not a normal one. Revealing how everyone knows about their whereabouts and such, the actress said it is not normal for her as she never dated an actor before. "There's a massive difference. Nobody cares if you are out with your boyfriend if he isn't an actor. They let you be. But with Karan people know his car. It's not a normal relationship," Tejasswi told Hindustan Times.

For a while now, there have been rumours about their relationship such as getting Roka-fied, buying an apartment together, etc. Addressing all of them, Tejasswi said, "All the positive rumours about the roka and shaadi, I love all of them. (But also) It’s funny. Why should I tell you (people who ask) if the roka has happened, if we are planning our wedding or if we are buying a house? Wo humare beech ke baat hain. In my head, I’m like why do you want to know? But it’s nice and cute. About the negative ones, I’m not used to it."