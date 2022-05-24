Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's lives changed and how post their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Not only did Tejasswi Prakash win the last season of Bigg Boss and Karan's popularity soared, both getting a major shot in their arm for their careers. Moreover, the two found each other, falling head over heels in love, thus finding the best space they're in now both personally and professionally. And in true spirit of being madly in love, Karan Kundrra has now opened up on how Tejasswi is making him a better person. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim is over the moon as he fulfills THIS '13 year old dream'; wife Dipika Kakkar beams with pride [Watch Video]

Karan Kundrra heaps praise on ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

Speaking to ETimes about how Tejasswi Prakash has impacted his life in a very positive way, Karan Kundrra said that with her in his life, his anxieties are in control and he doesn't need to worry about what will happen next or why things are not working out for him because of the calmness, stability and happiness he's now experiencing in life. Well, talk about becoming a better person when in love, right? Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink Jennie dating? Has rumoured ex G-Dragon unfollowed the latter on Instagram

Karan Kundrra doing his best to learn Marathi

On a lighter note, Karan reveals how Tejasswi has begun speaking some Punjabi while also trying to teach him a bit of Marathi, jovially elaborating how he's making a bit of progress on that front, but it becomes difficult when his girlfriend begins speaking Marathi at the drop of a hat and also to everyone around her in Marathi, especially when he's with her. He admits to drawing a black earlier when she would utter the language in front of him, but has now become slightly more comfortable around Marathi, being able to at least understand it, but confessing that speaking it fluently would take time. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti to tie the knot with Kajol and Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukerji? The comedian breaks silence

It does look like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are made for each other, aren't they?