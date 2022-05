Karan Kundrra gets INJURED? Here's what we know!

Karan Kundrra is right now enjoying the best fame of his life. The actor rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Despite not winning the title of the show he has emerged as a winner to his fans. And soon he was seen as a jailor in the successful show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress . And now he is a part of the Khatra Khatra show which is again a blockbuster on the television. While Karan who often gets papped by the shutterbugs in town was recently clicked by the photographers that left his fans concerned about his health and worried if he was injured. The picture of Karan having a bandage for a blood test on his hand is leaving his fans worried. Also Read - Naagin 6: Oh NO! Sudha Chandran's character to come to an end in Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer?

His fans expressed their concern on Twitter. One fan page of Karan questioned if he is okay, " What happened to Karan Is your health ok @kkundrra ??? Please Karan Take care of your health". While another fan came that he might have got injured on Khatra Khatra's show that requires him to do a lot of stunts. While some more fans mention that how they shouldn't overthink his health and it might be a regular blood test that the actor has done.

Karan and Tejasswi often get papped by the paparazzi and they leave TejRan fans swooning over their adorable chemistry. While Karan and Tejasswi fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house and their bonding has only become stronger after the exit from the reality show. Usually, there are a lot of people on the show who indulge in a fake love story just to gain popularity and maximum votes for the reality show and later they parts ways and the classic example of it is Lock Upp contestants Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora. While Karan and Tejasswi are different and their love is intact as they often openly expressed their feelings for each other.