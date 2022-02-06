Karan Kundrra is one of the most loved Bigg Boss 15 contestants. A lot of people wanted Karan to win seeing his tremendous journey inside the house. Currently, Karan is enjoying his time meeting, greeting people, his friends and colleagues. He is also responding to his fans. And one such fan, who also happened to be an Income Tax officer, had messaged him, heaping praises. Karan Kundrra got scared of receiving a message from the Income-tax officer. The Income Tax office had been following Karan and his journey in Bigg Boss 15. She heaped praises on his game, brain and his love for Tejasswi Prakash. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's fans share TejRan's Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh video clips as a tribute to the legend

"I am an Income tax officer. Too busy to watch TV. KKK I did. So basically I started watching Bigboss for Tejasswi. When I saw her getting attracted towards you, googled your name. Got apprehensive. But by God you proved me wrong. Your brains, your love for the girl..rare," the Income Tax office by the name of Ramaa Sonti replied to Karan's tweet.

Karan got scared at receiving a message from Ramaa. He joked about it and promised her that he and his CA paid all the taxes. "Ma’am aapki pehli line padh ke toh mein darr hi gaya tha.. finale se zyaada controversy ho jani thi but thank you! Means a lot.. and I promise you me and my CA file our taxes on time I mean before time.. aai shapath," Karan's tweet read. Check it out here:

Karan Kundrra became the second runner up of Bigg Boss 15. He had tweeted out after losing out the trophy that he had lost faith in a lot of things. Karan's videos of him coming out of the house wherein he looked upset and crying had gone viral on social media. Fans had slammed the channel and accused them of being biased. Tejasswi Prakash also got a lot of flak when Karan didn't lift the trophy. Karan had come out in defence of Tejasswi saying that she has won it and there is no need to debate over it.