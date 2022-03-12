Karan Kundrra gives an EPIC reply to a paparazzi wanting to spot Tejasswi Prakash and him - watch video

The handsome Karan Kundrra has been in the news and how. He is also a darling of the paparazzi. Despite how tired he is, Karan Kundrra never fails to greet the paps or ask them about how they are. His warm personality has endeared him to many. Today, he was seen in Film City. The actor requested paps to not click him as he was dressed in shorts. They told him that he looked great in whatever he wore. They also complimented his smile. Karan Kundrra was blushing at the barrage of comments. Take a look at the video. Also Read - Naagin 6, 12 March 2022 Written Update: Pratha-Rishabh get romantic in an intoxicated state; she attacks Lalit Gujral

The paparazzi told him that they wanted to spot him with Tejasswi Prakash. As we know, the duo are wanted by every paparazzi. They get maximum engagement on all pics of TejRan. Hearing this, Karan Kundrra told the paparazzi to sit in his car and come with him. The handsome actor knows how to keep his cool despite the constant requests. After the two came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, paps were tracking every move of the two. Tejasswi Prakash has said that they were trying to avoid the paps at times as they wanted some private time together.

Rumours that the two had a Roka is doing the rounds since two days. Karan Kundrra had visited the residence of Tejasswi Prakash with his parents. He came out with a tika on his head. Fans began wondering if they had kind of formalised the relationship.