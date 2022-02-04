Karan Kundrra is busy having fun and catching up with the Bigg Boss 15 buddies, that is, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia. The three of them are chilling and having fun while shooting reel videos and sharing them with their fans. Just a couple of minutes ago, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia shared a funny reel video in which we see them grooving to Sukhbir's Oh Ho Ho. The three of them have also declared themselves as the best dancers of India. Umar, Karan and Rajiv's bond is endearing to watch. However, their off beat dance steps will leave you laughing out loud. Check out the video here: Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash feels Karan Kundrra loves Umar Riaz more than her; says, 'I never thought he would...'

Just last night, Karan reunited with his best friend Umar Riaz. Karan had been missing Umar badly after his eviction. He reached outside Umar's house and hugged him tightly. Karan bid adieu to his fans saying that he will be spending time catching up with Umar and meet them all later. UmRan fans were super happy that the two best friends reunited again.

Just about an hour or so ago, Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 winner and Karan's girlfriend had come live on Instagram. She was asked Karan's whereabouts to which she revealed that he was chilling with Umar. Tejasswi complained (not literally) that Karan wasn't answering her phone as he was with Umar. He would pick her call and exchange a few words and cut it saying he is with Umar.

In her live, Tejasswi also said that she has a doubtful feeling that Karan loves Umar more than her. She also asked her fans who made for a better couple TejRan or UmRan. Personally, she felt that she and Karan made for a better couple. Later, Tejasswi also revealed that she would be meeting Karan later after her pack up from Naagin 6 set.