Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently ruling social media and how. The couple who fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is keeping their fans hooked with pictures and videos. Ever since they have stepped out of the controversial house, Tejasswi and Karan's marriage rumours are making it to the headlines. Recently, Karan's parents visited Tejasswi Prakash's home and TejRan fans got all excited thinking that they had their roka ceremony. Now, once again, Karan has spoken about his impending wedding Tejasswi and given out a hilarious reaction. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast unhappy with makers; Ankita Lokhande’s husband reveals he's a ‘Ghar Jamai’ and more

In a conversation Siddharth Kannan, Karan stated that he has accepted that he is getting married to Tejasswi Prakash as nobody is asking them what they want. Hilariously he said, "I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi). Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)." When further asked if Tejasswi and he discuss marriage, he said Yes. He also mentioned that he was ready for marriage even when he was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash shares beautiful stills from latest episode; Simba Nagpal calls her 'sabse pyaari', Rohit Suchanti heaps praises

Well, with this, fans are trending THE TEJRAN ERA on social media. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash wedding plans, Archana Puran Singh reacts to The Kashmir Files-The Kapil Sharma Show controversy and more

Safety:In his arms.

Maturity:In his words.

Purity:In his soul.

Love:In his actions.

World:In his eyes.

Care:In his behaviour.

Peace:In his voice.

Serenity:In his smile.

And TEJA ? In KARAN's heart♡#Tejran @itsmetejasswi @kkundrra THE TEJRAN ERA pic.twitter.com/joDRFgRXKp — Suyey☆(fan girl ) (@Suyey77) March 22, 2022

#TejRan

THE TEJRAN ERA

Hope to hear this news real soon!

God please protect them!

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN — Lavvy (@Lavvy01) March 22, 2022

