Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6, Munmun Dutta, , Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, , , and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the week. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been grabbing headlines for their statements, interviews and more this week. The TejRan fever is high on the fans and media. Naagin 6 is going to commence from tonight. There has been a lot of buzz about the show throughout the week. Munmun Dutta’s visit to jail created controversy, the actress clarified about the same in an interview. The storyline of TV shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got a lot of traction on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show made news for various reasons. So, you see, a lot of things happened in the TV news in this past week. Let’s have a dekko at who and what made news in the TV world in the last seven days. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Siddhant Chaturvedi's uncle wanted to know if he really touched Deepika Padukone's lips while kissing

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal starrer Naagin 6 is one of the most anticipated TV series by Balaji. The show is going to premiere tonight. A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that former Kundali Bhagya actor Manit Joura will be joining the cast of Naagin. Manit will reportedly essay the role of a professor. A new poster of Tejasswi Prakash was unveiled on Monday. Fans made it viral on social media. Simba Nagpal praised his co-star Tejasswi, called her a hardworking actress. Simba also defended Tejasswi over the accusations of bagging the show due to her Bigg Boss 15 win. Simba called the allegations unfair. Mahekk Chahal revealed her look from the Tejasswi Prakash starrer show, this past week. Mahekk revealed that her character is a positive one and like the Indian Wonder Woman. Mahekk named as her fave Naagin. also revealed that she had never met Tejasswi and that her Bigg Boss 15 win had nothing to do with her bagging Naagin 6. She added that she had signed the show with her manager. In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife.com, Tejasswi Prakash said that she’d be happy if her character in Naagin 6 is compared to Mouni Roy’s Naagin. Tejasswi revealed her character name via a viral trend reel. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin will be called Pratha. A couple of days ago, the half-serpentine avatar of Naagin 6 was revealed by the makers. Elsewhere, Ekta said that she is ready for all the criticisms that will come her way for Naagin 6, due to the subject. Also Read - Naagin 6: Mahek Chahal breaks silence on ‘competing’ with Tejasswi Prakash; says, ‘Don’t care what people think’ [Exclusive]

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

A couple of days ago, Tejasswi Prakash had conducted a live session on Instagram where the fans had asked her when she was getting married to Karan Kundrra. Recently, in an interview, the actress asked that all the marriage related questions be directed at Karan. Tejasswi also opened up on the whole 'aunty' fiasco with . The actress said that she apologised and took her words back when she realised that Shamita did not like it. However, the actress did add that she did face a lot of such comments from the housemates but never made an issue out of it. She said that she never received any apology for the same either. While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Tejasswi Prakash told us that Karan was the insecure one in their relationship. Tejasswi had been given the tags of being possessive and insecure by the housemates and even netizens. In an interview with BL, the actress said Karan is the insecure and possessive one. Meanwhile, Valentine's Day is just a couple of days away and Tejasswi is clueless whether he is planning anything to spend time with her or not. The actress in an interaction revealed that she was getting major FOMO vibes from the same. In an interview, Tejasswi also revealed that Karan was a little upset as he wanted to spend more time with Teja after the show and was planning to go on a vacation, but her Naagin 6 has delayed their plans. However, Karan is very supportive of her decision. A video of Karan and Tejasswi went viral on social media with all her co-stars. TejRan fans teased Karan for the same. Tejasswi and Karan video of Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh also went viral as the fans paid the late singer/ composer a tribute on her demise on 6th February 2022. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Peyush Bansal of Shark Tank India felt Kapil is not funny anymore; here's how the comedian left him surprised

The Kapil Sharma Show

A couple of days ago, reports had surfaced was angry with Kapil Sharma over the alleged jibe directed at honourable PM Narendra Modi. Reportedly, Akshay had refused to even promote his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show. A couple of days later, Kapil issued a clarification on the same saying that he spoke to Akshay, who is like his elder brother. He said that all is well between them and that Bachchan Pandey will be promoted on his show. Later, Kapil grabbed headlines for his joke directed at and and talked about their first night. He joked that they are so fit that they would have a protein shake instead of milk during their suhagrat. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be a part of the Valentine's Day celebration episode on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Munmun Dutta

This past week, it was reported that actress Munmun Dutta was arrested in the controversy surrounding her casteist remark a couple of months ago. However, Munmun was never arrested. Instead, she was just visiting the police station as a part of the interrogation and investigation process due to the complaint registered. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress had issued an apology when she learned about her mistake and had clarified that she was not in the know.

Erica Fernandes

A couple of days ago, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes grabbed headlines for opening up on her experience of working in the South industry years ago. The actress said that she was thin-shamed. Erica revealed that they used padding on her. She revealed feeling uncomfortable due to the same. Erica, however, added that things have changed now. In an interview, Erica Fernandes also opened up on her relationship. The actress revealed that she has broken up with her boyfriend of three and a half years. Erica said that she would never let the other person take her for granted. In other news, Erica grabbed headlines for the meme posts that she created herself.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show grabbed headlines for the new twists and turns that the makers introduced in the show. We saw Kashish Rai joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anisha Birla. She is the daughter of Mahima and Anand Birla. Anisha had run away from home and the Birlas had disowned her. Anisha and Kairav were in a relationship. However, Kairav aka Mayank Arora broke off with her after learning that she is a Birla. Akshara and Abhimanyu's romance, fight and tashan kept AbhiRa fans entertained.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

A list of names has surfaced who are said to be the participants on 's TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Simba Nagpal, Dipika Kakar, , Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal are some of the names that have come forward. However, none of them has been confirmed as of yet. On the other hand, BollywoodLife.com exclusively told y'all that Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia will be one of the contestants on the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein grabbed headlines, too, this week. It was due to the change in the plot in the upcoming episodes. Sai aka Ayesha Singh will be kidnapped by Sada. Vineet Kumar Chaudhary entered the show as Sada. The fans found Sada and Sai's conversation entertaining. In the upcoming episode, we will also see Sai feeling guilty for misunderstanding Virat. Fans were angry that the makers were trying to whitewash Virat's character on the show.

Ankita Lokhande was brutally trolled by the netizens on the day veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away. The actress had posted a dance video on her handle on the day. Netizens complained that the country had been mourning for the loss of a legend and she should have some decency. Ankita had posted a condolence note soon after. Later in the week, Ankita shared a video hinting at some new project. For this one, Ankita will be collaborating with her beau Vicky Jain. Fans are guessing whether it is Smart Jodi.

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan made news for dropping the first look of their song Teri Ada. Shivangi and Mohsin are best known for their work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira and Kartik. The two also turned into Raj and aka and while shooting in mustard fields. Kaira fans were super happy about the same.

Debina and Gurmeet to be parents

After being married for more than a decade, and are going to embrace parenthood. The two lovebirds who played the role of Ram and Sita in 2008's Ramayan recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill and were snapped out and about in the city this past week. Netizens loved how they held hands and posed when the paparazzi snapped them. They were hailed as powerful ladies. Later, Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz also recreated the latter's reel of 'Such a boring day' composed by Yashraj Mukhate.