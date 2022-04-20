Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story started in Bigg Boss 15 house. Their chemistry and fights in the show were loved by their fans, and fans gave them a new nickname TejRan. After the reality show got over, the two have been giving couple goals to their fans, and their PDA is loved by one and all. After Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Teja have been busy with their professional commitments. While the former became a jailor in Lock Upp and will be now hosting Dance Deewane Junior, the latter is ruling the TRP charts with Naagin 6. But, one thing everyone is keen to know is when the two will be getting married. Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to get married next after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when Karan was asked about his marriage with Tejasswi, the actor said, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.” He also revealed that earlier he used to ridicule the idea of falling in love on the reality show. But, he believes that he was destined to meet Teja in Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - BTS: Deepika Padukone asks if 'V is naughty or nice' as Desi ARMY imagines the Pathaan actress interviewing Taehyung [watch video]

The actor said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki-Pathaan, Suhana Khan's The Archies, Aryan Khan's web series - here's how 2023 is going to be special for King Khan and his kids

During the interview with the portal, Tejasswi surprised Karan with a sweet voice and this made the latter emotional. He said, “She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me.”

Well, after Bigg Boss 15, Karan and Teja were also featured in a music video titled Rula Deti Hai. The song received a fantastic response, and their fans loved their chemistry in it.