Karan Kundrra opens up on facing trolls; says, 'I love to 'bajao people back' but reveals that Tejasswi Prakash has calmed him down

Like every popular social media couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have had to face trolls. The couple have had to deal with a lot of negativity. One thing that many people noticed was how Karan Kundrra would give it back to trolls in a language that they understand the most. While some lauded his straightforward attitude, others did not have a good opinion about it. In an interview with SpotboyE, he has said that he is not someone who did take shit lying down but Tejasswi Prakash has told him to stay calm on it.

He told SpotBoyE that people who trolled Tejasswi Prakash or him were not genuine fans of the two. He said they did not belong to the #TejRan fandom. He said that online hate and trolling did not bother him much but he enjoyed giving it back when he felt like it. He said that Tejasswi Prakash had advised him not to interact with losers and give them so much importance. He said that Teja and him are unaffected with such negativity. He was quoted as saying, "But, I am a Punjabi humare vha bolte hai ki pehle aap karte nhi ho par agar lekin koi kare toh use chorte nhi ho. Agar vo samne ayenge toh unki bolne ki aukat nhi hogi. But, now I listen to my girlfriend Teja and I stay away from bajaoing people."

ICYMI, some fans nastily said that it would be good if Karan Kundrra passed away early like Sidharth Shukla so that Tejasswi Shukla could be free of him. His lady love Tejasswi Prakash hit back strongly at such vile trolls. She said that people have no idea how such negativity can affect a human being. The couple were seen in the song, Baarish Aayi Hai which is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben.