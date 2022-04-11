Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular celebs in the country. He had been a successful star before but his fan following and popularity increased a lot after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Karan Kundrra has been a part of both films and TV shows in his career. He recently opened up on the pay disparity between Film stars and TV stars. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that TV stars are paid a lot less than film stars. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut subtly hints at at her extra marital affair with Hrithik Roshan; says 'Every girl falls into the charm of married men'

Karan also talked about the difference between popularity and stardom. He said that sometimes TV stars' posts on social media get more traction than the films stars' posts. "The engagement on their posts, the comments, the YouTube views of TV artists are more than Bollywood artists." Karan said that the two celebs may be doing the same or similar projects but their pay scale will have a huge difference. "A Bollywood artist would be paid in crores, and television artists would get 25% of that amount. So there is a huge disparity, which should not be there."

Giving an example, Karan said that if a TV actor is doing a reality show and a film actor is doing a reality show, there would be a difference in their pay scale. He went on to elaborate the same with his own example saying he would do reality TV shows and then after the success of 1921, he went back to doing TV. When he asked for an amount, he got it. He said that it is one of the problems. Karan is hosting a reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors which also features Neetu Kapoor, and Marzi Pestonji. Karan added that he does not expect to have a payment equal to Neetu Kapoor as she is legendary and a veteran.

Karan, however, added that the emergence of OTT has changed the tide for the TV stars now. OTT space is giving a chance to the TV actors to shine as well. Karan also presented the other side of the story saying that at the end of the day a producer invests money in the actor/face who has the saleable value. He added that a TV actor may be very popular but will people invest their money in buying tickets to his movies or will they buy subscriptions to the OTT channel where his shows stream.