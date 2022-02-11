Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met last night. Karan Kundrra reunited with his friend and writer Jessica Khurana after a long time and his best friend Omi Singh had tagged along as well. Karan, being the goofball that he is, was chilling out with his friends and having a Bigg Boss 15 hangover. Jessica teased him on his love for Butter Chicken and also handed over the gifts from TejRan fans to him. Karan, who was not in the know, didn't want to eat chips and hence threw them on the couch. When Jessica revealed, he sweetly apologised, picked chips and threw them again (Guess he was just bored of the chips). However, the highlight of the night was TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's meeting. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more HIT TV jodis who are all about romance

Tejasswi Prakash joined them all at Jessica's place, it seems. Jessica welcomed her with a 'Puja ki thali' and 'tika'. Tejasswi was shocked but felt that the gesture was very sweet. Karan who was shooting the video first, felt left out and grabbed the 'Aarti ki thaal' and performed the Aarti himself. The Naagin 6 actress couldn't stop gushing over his sweetness. After the same, Karan also kissed her cheeks and they shared a bear hug.

Tejasswi also had food at Jessica's place. When asked about how she was feeling, Tejasswi said that she was angry and felt very happy about meeting Karan. She added that she cannot shoot without him. Later, we saw Karan Kundrra, Omi and Jessica, headed to the vending machine to get some dessert. Tejasswi Prakash, being the foodie that she is, was very confused about what to buy. She sat there, contemplating while the others were amused with her goofiness. Karan planted a kiss on her head. Check out the videos that are going viral and breaking the internet here:

Karan and Tejasswi's fans TejRan fans were super happy on seeing all the videos and thanked Jessica for sharing them and being a TejRan shipper.