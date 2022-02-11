Karan Kundrra performs aarti for Tejasswi Prakash, showers kisses and TejRan fans cannot stop stanning them [watch videos]

Karan Kundrra met Tejasswi Prakash last night with an aarti ki thaal and their goofiness is winning the hearts of all TejRann fans. Karan, Tejasswi were seen hanging out with the former's friends Jessica Khurana and Omi Singh.