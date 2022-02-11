Many people including celebrities have questioned Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship while they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two were often seen getting into heated arguments and later getting back together and entertaining audience with their lovey-dovey moments. Their romance has kind of amplified after the show and they are seen hanging out together and flooring their fans with their loving PDA. As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, Karan has been planning a big surprise for Tejasswi on the sets of Naagin 6. It is believed that Karan is likely to propose Tejasswi for marriage. However, he is not letting the cat out of the bag as of now. Also Read - Karan Kundrra welcomes Tejasswi Prakash with aarti; Raqesh Bapat brings home luxury car; Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor reunite and more Top TV News Today

"I had made so many plans for Valentine's Day but Tejasswi was so hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it's better to leave things on them. Unko jaise sahi lega they will do it. As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all," Karan told Spotboye when he was asked if he would pop up the big question to his ladylove on Valentine's Day.

Not long ago, Tejasswi had said in her earlier interview that Karan is not letting her know what surprise he is planning for her. And because of which, she is dying of FOMO (fear of missing out). "I have been asking Karan. It's not like it's my birthday that he has to plan it. It's Valentine's Day, so we can plan it together. But he is just not ready to tell me. So, I am just irritated. You know, my biggest bimaari is FOMO. I am dying here of FOMO,"she told India Today.

On Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan's families had approved of their relationship over a video call. Karan introduced Tejasswi to his parents and asked them about their views. They said she is the heart of our family and hearing this Karan told Tejasswi, "They never said anything like this to any girl." Tejasswi was seen blushing. Tejasswi's brother over video calls informed her that even their mother likes Karan. He said, "Karan now she is your responsibility."