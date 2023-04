Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the top stars of the TV industry. They are having an excellent time as professionals as they are part of two of the biggest shows on TV. Tejasswi Prakash who won Bigg Boss 15 managed to bag the leading role in 's Naagin 6. She has been ruling everyone's hearts with her avatar of a shape-shifting serpent. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has turned into a werewolf in the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. It is a relatively new show as compared to Naagin 6 but fans are already loving his deadly avatar. So how about a crossover of these two shows? Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash drops super hot pictures as she flaunts her toned legs in this thigh high slit dress; fans cannot keep calm [View Pics]

A video shared by the channel gives a small glimpse of how it would be to have a crossover of these two shows. In the video, fans can see Prathna and Raghu having a candid, loveable moment. As he is sick, she is taking care of him and he wants her to stay with him. Cut to the next shot, we see werewolf Karan Kundrra aka Veer Oberoi picking up a huge rock to throw in a fit of anger. The video caught Karan Kundrra's attention and he had an epic reaction to it. He wrote, "Gajhabbb beizatti.. agli baar pathar seedha rangu tere pe padega (Such insult. Next time, the rock will fall directly on Raghu)." LOL! It is as hilarious as it can get.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's video below:

All about TejRan's love story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. They were strangers before the entered the house and stepped out being lovers. They turned out to be the most popular faces of the season with Tejasswi Prakash eventually lifting up the trophy. Tejasswi and Karan are fondly known as TejRan by their fans who are desperately waiting for them to tie the knot. TejRan's shaadi has been a hot topic of discussion every since the stars stepped out of Bigg Boss 15 house. Their families have accepted their love saga. But both the stars have maintained that the wedding will happen when it has to happen. Well, fans can only wait!