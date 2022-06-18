Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are both ruling hearts not just personally but also professionally. The two love birds have taken the TV industry by storm with their affable chemistry and their dedication to their work. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating for months now and are also managing their work life, balancing both in whatever way they can. Despite everything, there is a certain section of the netizens, who have been trolling Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra for their PDA and chemistry. Here's how Karan reacted to the same... Also Read - Karan Kundrra shares cosy pictures with beau Tejasswi Prakash; caption calls for attention – watch video now

Karan and Tejasswi's PDA gets flak

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red ever since they had been locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. They have been spotted and followed around by their fans and paparazzi all the time. The two lovebirds do pose for pictures with fans and shutterbugs and also indulge in some PDA moments. However, some don't like their PDA and chemistry. And they have been mercilessly trolled online for the same.

Karan reacts to trolling

Karan Kundrra recently opened up on all the flak he and the Naagin 6 actress, Tejasswi Prakash face due to the faceless trolls. Karan savagely said that those who have seen him and known him know that he is not bothered about someone who is sitting in a corner of a planet with a smartphone and a Twitter account. "There is some frustrated soul who's facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others' happiness and wants to vent out," he adds while saying that these people won't have the means to reach out to them if Twitter is taken away. Karan adds that the people who love them are important to him and Tejasswi and not the trolls.

Rightly so! Recently, Karan and Tejasswi grabbed headlines when he addressed Tejasswi Prakash as Tejasswi Kundrra on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.