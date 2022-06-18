Karan Kundrra REACTS to trolls bashing his 'fake PDA' with Tejasswi Prakash; says, 'There is some frustrated soul who’s...' 

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are IT couples in the tellyland. However, they do get trolled for their 'OTT and fake PDA' online. Here's how the Dance Deewane Juniors host reacted to the online backlash...