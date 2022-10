Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since Bigg Boss 15. The two of them have just been growing closer and fonder of each other. Tejasswi and Karan have been inseparable and try to find time for each other despite their hectic shoot schedules and prior work commitments. Yet, the two have been going stronger by each others' side through highs and lows. And a couple of days ago, Karan Kundrra turned a year older. A birthday bash was held for the handsome hunk wherein his whole family along with Tejasswi Prakash and her family were a part of celebrations.

Karan Kundrra spills the beans on his family's reaction to Tejasswi Prakash

Talking about the Bigg Boss 15 contestant and the Dance Deewane Junior host, Karan Kundrra revealed his sisters who live in the US, Goa and Toronto, were here for his birthday. Karan revealed that all were cramped in one room just like when it was wedding season. They were all together because they all wanted to be together. Apart from Karan and his family, Tejasswi Prakash and her family members were also there. He revealed that Tejasswi being the youngest of the lot had a lot of energy in her and everyone in his family was amused. "So everybody just kept looking at her, kitni energy hai iske andar. It was a lot more fun having her around with the family. She’s quite a firecracker," Karan said.

Karan Kundrra talks about his equation with Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra recently attended the trailer launch of Mann Kasturi Re. Karan was asked how the two have been spending time with each other saying that it has become a routine for them both. However, the trailer launch event was very special and a big moment for them both. Karan recalled feeling proud of Tejasswi. When after the trailer was screened, Karan got up to leave but Tejasswi held him back asking him to sit. Karan said that's what they mean to each other. Karan and Tejasswi's relationship has always grabbed headlines in Entertainment News.

Meanwhile, recently Karan Kundrra revealed that Tejasswi Prakash gets stressed and has to de-stress her when asked about how he copes with stress being an actor and if Tejasswi helps him. Karan said that since he is a Libra, he is pretty chilled.