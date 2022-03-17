Karan Kundrra reveals how many babies Tejasswi Prakash wants and you'll be left stumped

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all about love. The stars fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since then they have been together. Outside the controversial house, they are painting the town red with their mushiness. In every interview, they reveal some sweet things about each other. Karan Kundrra recently stated that he will be a good father and revealed how many kids Tejasswi Prakash wants. We bet, you'll be left shocked to know the number. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anupam Kher being compared to Heath Ledger; Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi's Godfather and more

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Karan Kundrra revealed that Tejasswi wants 25 kids. WHAT! He mentioned that he wants a baby girl when he gets married. Talking about why he thinks he will be a better father than husband, Karan Kundrra stated, "I was very young when my sister had kids. I was only 12. They mostly lived with us. So, I realised I am very good with kids." Well, with this, one thing is clear that Karan and Teja do talk about their future together. We can't wait to get some news about their wedding soon. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Meanwhile, it was recently that rumours of their roka had hit the headlines. It so happened that Karan Kundrra and his family visited Tejasswi Prakash and her family to their home. As Karan stepped out, he had a tikka on his forehead. Many assumed that it was because Tejasswi and Karan got rokafied. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Simba Nagpal-Tejasswi Prakash shoot for Naagin 20-hours a day, Nia Sharma wears power suit similar to BTS' Jungkook and more

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Naagin 6. She is aceing the role of a Shesh Naagin. Karan Kundrra on the other hand is a jailor in 's show Lock Upp. He recently even featured in a music video titled Kamle.