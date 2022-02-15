Karan Kundrra says he has earned lots of money by reacting to the reports of 'Tejasswi Prakash ruining his career', Naagin 6 star reacts

Tejasswi Prakash in an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife revealed that Karan Kundrra often jokingly tells her that how she has spoiled his career by making him a lover boy to an angry young man and now people call his Sunny.