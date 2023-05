Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house. They entered the house as strangers but stepped out as lovers. Since then TejRan has been fans' favourite couple. Their relationship is getting only stronger with each passing day and fans are waiting for them to make their marriage announcement. But recently, a post made by Karan Kundrra left his fans confused and rumours went rife that TejRan have broken up. But now the actor has set the record straight. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula get into a heated fight on Roadies 19, Shiv Thakare spills beans on fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Finally, Karan Kundrra reacts to break up rumours with Tejasswi Prakash

In an interview with India Today, Karan Kundrra shared that they have not broken up and his tweet had nothing to do with Tejasswi Prakash. He said that he heard the poetic line on radio and wrote it. He said that he won't even write anything like this for his ex. He was quoted saying, "If I write any poetic message, it is because I want to share it. I listened to it on the radio and wrote it. This has no relation to Teju (Tejasswi). Why will there be? She is my girlfriend. I will not write even for my ex." Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Karan Kundrra, Sheezan M Khan and other TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Further, Karan Kundrra shared how react over social media posts made by them. He said that he receives thousands of messages by fans asking why has he not liked Tejasswi Prakash's post whenever she has shared something on social media. He added, "It's very interesting because life is not all about social media. People just come up with their own conclusions." Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly and others dazzle on the red carpet [View Pics]

Trending Now

Entertainment News: Check out the viral tweet by Karan Kundrra that led to breakup speculations.

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

This is not the first time though that rumours of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's split made it to the headlines. In the past, Tejasswi Prakash had to clarify that there is nothing wrong between the two. On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy with Naagin 6 while Karan Kundrra is being seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.