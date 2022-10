Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have always managed to paint the town red with their PDA. The head-over-heels love couple sparked wedding rumours after Karan clicked a picture with his family and had a fun reunion. On Saturday, Karan took to Instagram and shared an amazing picture of his family reunion. Karan was snapped with his sisters, brother-in-law, and parents who were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha enters 'Most Liked Hindi TV Characters', Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash and more

Karan captioned the picture as, “Bass ehi sach.. bass #HarMaidanFateh." Karan's fans were quick to shower love on his family picture. A fan wrote, “Bas ek ki kami hai koi na jald puri ho jayegi… Ladooo Kundrra." While another commented saying, '#HarMaidanFateh evil eye off your happiness sunny'. Third user said, “Sacchi main yeh sab dekh kr kuch aur hi pak raha hai aisa lagta, hai but Sunny & Ladoo kuch bata nahi rahe hume.” “Evil eyes off Karan & His happiness,” wrote another user. Also Read - Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash shares excitement of celebrating Holi with Karan Kundrra; says 'There is going to be an unsaid competition...'

Watch Karan Kundrra's pictures -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on 's Bigg Boss 15 show. Within no time, the two became everyone's favourite and won millions of hearts with their sizzling chemistry. The two continue to give major couple goals in their relationship. Karan and Tejasswi are busy with their respective work schedules, but manage to take out time from their hectic shooting schedules. Karan and Tejasswi are reportedly planning to get engaged and their fans are excited about the same.

On the work front, Tejasswi is busy seen in Naagin 6. She is also promoting her first Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re.