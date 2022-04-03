Karan Kundrra showers Tejasswi Prakash with gifts on Gudi Padwa 2022; Tejran fans gush over the lovebirds  

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are setting the bar high as a couple. Karan and Tejasswi met inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and hit it off. The two have been dating ever since. They are widely shipped together as TejRan. After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi and Karan have been trying to spend time together as and when they can. They even try celebrating festivals together. And it was Gudi Padwa yesterday. Karan and Tejasswi met again, despite the fact that they had shoots. After completing their work, they met and partied a little and guess what Karan got Tejasswi gifts on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Also Read - Attack box office collection day 2: John Abraham starrer fails to show any growth; RRR chews it up raw

He got her a saree, a Punjabi suit, a diamond neckpiece, a Ganapati Bappa and a Shagun ki thaal. Tejasswi shot a video of the same and was seen expressing her surprise and shock. "Oh My God, he actually got me Gudi Padwa cha gifts." Karan was seen showing her what all he got. "Oh my god, are your serious?" Tejasswi asked, happiness reflecting in her voice.

Tejasswi had previously revealed in an interview that it is a tradition that on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, it is considered auspicious when the boy gifts something to the girl. Tejasswi said that Karan would not be aware of the tradition. However, his gesture proves what a great guy he is.

Moreover, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra partied as well. They grooved to some pop music while chilling with their friends. They also danced together. Karan and Tejasswi's bond when they are chilling without media hullabaloo around is very endearing. TejRan fans were super happy to see them together again. Watch the video below:

Aren't Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra cute?