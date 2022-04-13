Karan Kundrra sides with Pratik Sehajpal in the Kashika Kapoor controversy, says, 'This is clear harassment'; fans laud him

Pratik Sehajpal is in the news because of Kashika Kapoor. The actress has alleged that he tried to get her scenes cut from the music video. Later, she said that it was just a publicity stunt. This is what she said in the press conference. Pratik Sehajpal said he did not wish to talk about it, and threatened to storm out of the interview. Later, he was asked to stay back by the makers. Pratik Sehajpal fans have slammed Kashika Kapoor for targeting him. They have called her out and how. Pratik Sehajpal has found support from the likes of VJ Andy, Umar Riaz and Nikki Tamboli after the issue. Also Read - India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha becomes the star attraction – deets inside [Exclusive]

Kashika Kapoor said that she has worked with the likes of Arjun Bijlani and Gurmeet Choudhary in the past but they were too professional and sweet. In her interviews, she has said that Pratik Sehajpal came late on the sets and made her wait. Now, Karan Kundrra has come out in favour of Pratik Sehajpal. He tweeted, "@realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate....Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you!" Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Rihanna bares it all for maternity photoshoot, BTS' military exemption to be final by April end and more

On what basis has @realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 13, 2022

Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 13, 2022

Now, fans know that Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were at loggerheads on Bigg Boss 15. But he has come out in support now. This is the lawyer's tweet that Karan Kundrra responded to. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Sanjay Dutt REVEALS just how special the reel Sanju is to him; calls him 'my baccha' [EXCLUSIVE]

It is extremely sad that one Mr. @realsahejpal has appointed an entire PR agency to disrespect, defame & run a vilification campaign against his Co-Star @kashikakapoor6!

Such is patriarchal & misogynistic mindset of this actor. He in conspiracy with his team to humiliate a lady! pic.twitter.com/qzJ1utmtlL — Trivankumar S. Karnani (@trivan205) April 12, 2022

My team has already begun its cyber forensic investigation to detect the source of abuse & hate against Ms. Kashikaa Kapoor, which is being allegedly done at the behest of Mr. @realsehajpal ! Law will take its due course. — Trivankumar S. Karnani (@trivan205) April 12, 2022

The matter looks to be blowing out of proportion. Let us see if any of the two parties Kashika Kapoor or Pratik Sehajpal apologizes first!