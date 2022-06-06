Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give us couple goals every now and then. Now, in a new video, we can see Karan is seen taking Tejasswi on a bike ride. Both are all dressed up and looking great. However, some fans feel that she was looking scared. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, Ashram 3 actress Anurita Jha reveals dad’s reaction on her ‘bold’ scenes and more

"Teju is so scared," read a comment. Another fan wrote, "Teju is really scared." There were many others who commented on good they were looking. "O my god ?they look super cute," wrote a fan.

Karan and Tejasswi met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and started liking each other. They made their relationship official on the show itself. It was not that they didn't fight or have arguments. There were also times when we felt they would break-up. But they saw it through. It's been many months since the show got over but their relationship is still going strong. There are also talks that they might get married.

Karan and Tejasswi were also a part of Lock Upp finale. They revealed some bedroom secrets about each other. When asked them who among them is a better kisser, Tejasswi Prakash said that both of them are very good. Karan went on to say that Tajasswi was good when the kissed for the first time. They both said that Karan likes to do PDA more. On this, Karan had said, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo.” Karan also revealed that Tejasswi likes being on top.