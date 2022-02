Karan Kundrra teases a fan who congratulates Tejasswi Prakash on her Bigg Boss 15 win; quips, 'Mere liye vote nahi kiya'

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were recently papped at the airport. Reportedly, they left to shoot for their music video. As cameras went clickety click, Karan and Tejasswi could not stop giggling. The Bigg Boss 15 pair appeared to be the happiest in each other's company. Karan looked ubercool in green shorts and shirt while Tejasswi looked stunning in white coords. Both of them could not keep their hands off each other and smiled the widest as they posed for the paps. TejRan fans will surely be happy to see this video. As they arrived at the airport, a fan approached Tejasswi Prakash to congratulate her on her Bigg Boss 15 win. Karan Kundrra's reaction was hilarious. He asked her if she did not vote for him leaving the fan stumped. He then broke into laughter and said he was just joking. Watch it below. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal win hearts in Naagin 6, Shehnaaz Gill interacts with fans on Twitter and more

TejRan fans were more than happy to see them together at the airport. It is indeed their first trip together. They took off to Goa where they are going to be shooting for their first music video ever. Fans are excited to see the BTS videos and pictures of TejRan from the shoot.