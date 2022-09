Tejasswi Prakash dropped a loved-up picture with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and unapologetically admits that they cannot afford to stay away from each other. " It’s impossible for one not to jump into another’s frame and afford to be away…Unapologetically US @kkundrra". Karana on Tejasswi are made for each other couple and they met on Bigg Boss 15 and since then they are inseparable. Karan and Tejasswi often leave their fans showing with ether PDAs and they have proven to be the hottest couples in the television industry. Take a look at the alert picture of the coull that shows they are stuck like magnets forever.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have openly admitted their love for each other and gave an answer to everyone who thinks that their love is fake and only for cameras as it all started in the Bigg Boss house. Tejasswi in an interview with BollywoodLife revealed that how she and Karan are madly in love with each other and she cannot even imagine her life without him. " He is just so loving smart knowledgeable there is so much there to learn from him every single day. I see myself growing with him every day emotionally and spiritually. He is all hearts, and I can see when he says he never felt this before I can feel it because every time, he is a certain way, he himself is surprised by the way he reacts with the way he has become".

Karan too is extremely happy to finally find a girl in his life who is so lovable and his family too loves him equally. Tejasswi and Karan also openly speaks about being possessive for each other. Well, Tejran fans definitely cannot wait for the couple to get hitched soon.