Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are right now giving their shippers sleepless nights ever since the Ishq Me Ghayal star shared a cryptic post where he indirectly hints at Tejasswi's arrogance. This cryptic post of Karan only came after the Naagin 6 actress interview went viral, where she spoke about how she doesn't need the permission of Karan for signing any projects, and she even took a dig at how her show is more successful than a two-hero show that Karan is part of right now named Ishq Me Ghayal. TejRan fans are extremely unhappy and are speculating that the lovebirds are heading for a separation, and they are only praying that they personally solve this misunderstanding and come out stronger than ever.

na teri shaan kam hoti..

na rutba ghata hota..

jo ghamand mein kaha..

wahi hass ke kaha hota… — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

While Tejasswi's fans are upset with Karan and feel that there was no need to come on social media to express their displeasure, they have been in a relationship for two years and could sort it out on a personal level.

Actually disappointing is that knowing your gf for 2 years and then judging her on basis of a fan clip shared by squads n shading her on twitter is worse. she said cheapless thing in front of media

People expecting to solve it privately? Wasn't she was worked 5-6 actor in naagin Wasn't #karankundrra trolled working with Reem,nalin,Aditi,Divya She decided to ans this from long back bcz qa was abt house#tejasswiprakash #tejran pic.twitter.com/Y5KmLqAZa0 — Karan Kundrra (@KaranKu63241777) March 8, 2023 Atleast give her a chance to explain, let her come, talk in private and solve ur sh!t #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan https://t.co/W1pwGsUGeZ — Sara_Tejuadmirer (@Sara69209570) March 8, 2023

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love in Bigg Boss 15's house, and even in the show, their relationship went through a lot of rough patches, but they are intact. And even now, the fans hope that they will once again mend the walls and get married soon, as they are the perfect example of lovers for them.