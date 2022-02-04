Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra is looking at bigger things in life. The handsome hunk has signed a movie. This has been reported by Bollywood Spy. It seems Karan Kundrra is keen to pursue his career in Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry. The actor has been meeting up with producers and studio heads of late. As per rumours, he has signed on a big project already. The handsome actor was one of the most tweeted contestants from Bigg Boss. Karan Kundrra was one of the most talked about people, and the audience liked his personality. Karan Kundrra's friendly and intelligent personality has got a lot of love from general audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat and more... fans vote THIS as the 'forever jodi' - POLL RESULT

It seems Karan Kundrra was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi but he is not keen to do back-to-back reality shows. He wants to explore films and OTT instead. The actor also said that he visited Balaji Telefilms of late where they expressed a desire to do a project together. In the past, he has done shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai (his debut show), Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum with the production house. In another interview Karan Kundrra revealed that he met up with the co-producers of Mubarakan and is keen to do one more project with them. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reality show Lock Upp: Post split with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl to be seen on Ekta Kapoor's OTT show

Karan Kundrra has had a long stint on MTV as one of the mentors for Roadies. He made maximum news on Bigg Boss 15 due to the love angle with Tejasswi Prakash. The hashtag #TejRan is the most trending one in couples. Karan Kundrra has been part of the industry for long. This news should make fans of the hunk very happy. Tejasswi Prakash is coming in the lead role of Naagin 6. This time, she has to fight a biological war waged by a neighbouring country. Old faces like Sudhaa Chandra have also joined the show. Also Read - Lock Upp: First contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show revealed? Get ready to be SHOCKED [EXCLUSIVE]