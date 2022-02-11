Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and , , Raqesh Bapat, , Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers of the day. Tejasswi Prakash spent some quality time with Karan Kundrra with their friends. He welcomed her with an aarti. Parth Samthaan to reunite with Niti Taylor. On the other hand, TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabbed headlines. grabbed headlines with the video she shared on her gram. Raqesh Bapat welcomed a new member in the family. Rakhi Sawant questioned her eviction from Bigg Boss 15 and more. Let's check out the newsmakers of the day here... Also Read - Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal chooses between Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal; reveals deets about 'pandemic' storyline

Karan and Tejasswi

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash spent some quality time along with their friends. Tejasswi was very hungry. However, she instantly felt happy on seeing Karan. She said that she cannot shoot without him. Tejasswi was welcomed with Aarti thaali by Jessica. Karan seemed to have a kinda FOMO because he took the thaali and performed the aarti as well. The cute gesture was loved by all the fans. Check out the videos here.

Rakhi questions her eviction from BB15

In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant opened up on her eviction from Bigg Boss 15. The actress and entertainer was not happy with the reason that the makers gave her. She said that she couldn't believe that her Junta hadn't voted for her. Check out what Rakhi has to say here.

Shivangi-Mohsin turn and Raj

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shared a video wherein they turned Simran and Raj aka and from and grooved to the iconic tune of the same. They also shared a BTS video from their upcoming music video Teri Ada. Fans were super happy on seeing them both together. Check out the video here.

Ankita's video goes viral

Ankita Lokhande shared a video of herself and Vicky Jain, rehearsing. They were dancing their hearts out. Ankita asked her fans to stay tuned as something is coming up as a surprise for them. Fans started wondering whether they are participating in Smart Jodi that will premiere on Star Plus. Check out the video here.

Raqesh's new family member

Raqesh Bapat has welcomed a new member in the family and it's a swanky new car. He bought Audi Q7 and shared the pictures of the same on his social media handle. The actor gifted himself the car ahead of Valentine's Day. Check out the pictures of Raqesh's swanky new car here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left fans scratching their heads in disbelief. In the upcoming episode, Akshara learns about Kairav (Mayank Arora) and Anisha (Kashish Rai) relationship. Akshara and Abhimanyu aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's conversation have left fans confused. Here's why.

Parth to collaborate with Niti again

BollywoodLife.com exclusively revealed to y'all that Parth Samthaan will collaborate for not just one but two projects. Parth and Niti played Manek and Nandini on the TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan. And a couple of months ag, Parth had hinted at the fourth season of the same. Check what Parth and Niti are working on here.

That's all in the TV news today.