Karan Kundrra welcomes Tejasswi Prakash with aarti; Raqesh Bapat brings home luxury car; Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor reunite and more Top TV News Today

Karan Kundrra welcomes Tejasswi Prakash in the most adorable manner, Raqesh Bapat welcomes a new family member, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to work on two projects and more, here are the TV newsmakers.