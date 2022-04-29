Handsome hunk Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular stars in the showbiz. His fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 15 increased considerably. Karan is quite popular and people from every age group adore him to bits. A young, pretty adorable fan of Karan Kundrra has a request for the Kitani Mohabbat Hain actor. This young fan wants to meet Karan in real. She doesn't live in Mumbai, but has come to Mumbai recently and has made a request to meet him once and in the CUTEST way possible. The young lady is Kashvi and she loves Karan Kundrra and . Also Read - Acharya leaked online: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan full film in HD available on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more sites

"Hi Karan bhaiyya," she calls him in the video. Kashvi lives in Dubai. In the video, she says that she has seen all of his shows. Kashvi watched him in Bigg Boss as well. Btw, she is just 6-years-old. "Can we please, please, please, please, please, meet?" Kashvi is heard requesting Karan in the video. She is watching him host Dance Deewane Junior and hence, wants to meet him once. Check out the video below:

Hello @kkundrra bhaiyya (only Kashvi's bhaiyya) From yours & Nora's 6-year-old fan Kashvi who wants to see you host Dance Deewane Juniors.... pic.twitter.com/tGHh1lDNGh — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) April 29, 2022

Karan has responded to the tweet as well. The actor, who is juggling between two shows, shooting music videos and more, was blown away by Kashvi's cuteness and charm. "My god how adorable.. just made my day!!" He replied to the tweet. Check it out below:

My god how adorable.. just made my day!! ?❤️ — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra had opened up on taking up hosting duties for Dance Deewane Junior. Talking about why he signed such a show, he said, "I’ve never done a major big-budget, general entertainment category big show like this before. It’s a very different concept altogether than what I’ve been doing. As soon as the idea was thrown to me that Colors is interested in making me host of a show. And look how a person who hardly knows how to dance is being asked to host a dance reality show. So, I think it was a challenge and a new thing for me and I had to take it."