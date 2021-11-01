Actress, VJ and singer recently opened up about various topics when she invited fans for her Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. One of her fans asked her if she has ever cheated on someone. To which, she admitted and said that she immediately told the person about it. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain to tie the knot in December 2021, Akasa Singh evicted from Bigg Boss 15 and more

"I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today," Anusha replied.



Anusha also revealed that she is currently 'single, sexy and free' and making her own money. When asked about her turn offs, Anusha listed, "The first and foremost a LIE, of any form. Manipulation. Being Fake. Bad hygiene. Being someone you are not. Gossip. Putting other people down to make yourself feel better. Saying one thing to someone and another to someone else. Negativity. Not being able to enjoy the little things. Having zero gratitude. Treating people with less, less."

Recently, Anusha had shared a cryptic post after Karan Kundrra talked about their break-up with fellow housemate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Karan was heard saying, "Agar hum baithke baat karte to sab solve ho jaata. Agar maine cheezon pe kaam kiya hota, baat ki hoti to kuch ho jaata. (If we talked about it, everything would have been solved. If I had worked on things, something would have happened.)"

Anusha took to her Instagram story, where she shared a post, which read, "He doesn't lie to you because the truth will hurt your feelings. He lies to you because the truth might provoke you to make choices that won't serve his interests."

Karan and Anusha were together for almost three-and-a-half years. They used to keep their fans and followers about their lives with regular posts and pictures on social media. The two parted ways last year.

